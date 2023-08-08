Two Bardstown liquor store robbery suspects identified

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville residents have been listed as suspects after Keystone Liquor in Bardstown was robbed on Friday.

The Bardstown Police Department issued arrest warrants for 24-year-old De’Money S. Swain and 27-year-old Darrick L. Frazier.

Bardstown police said the two suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211 or call anonymously by dialing (502) 348-HEAT (4328).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.