Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two Bardstown liquor store robbery suspects identified

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.(Bardstown Police Department)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville residents have been listed as suspects after Keystone Liquor in Bardstown was robbed on Friday.

The Bardstown Police Department issued arrest warrants for 24-year-old De’Money S. Swain and 27-year-old Darrick L. Frazier.

Bardstown police said the two suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211 or call anonymously by dialing (502) 348-HEAT (4328).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified
Congrats, Ariel!
Louisville native crowned winner of Miss Black USA in Washington
Southern Indiana school districts announce delays and closures
22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
21-year-old stabbed to death in Clifton Heights identified; boyfriend arrested
KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree identified

Latest News

Javier Loya
NFL team owner charged in Louisville sexual assault cases
Louisville Metro crafting new economic development strategic plan
How to help your kids with their mental health as they go back to school
Man found shot near Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood