Two firefighters hurt while battling Kentucky blaze

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after crews responded to a fire in Rockcastle County.

According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, crews were called around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a mobile home fire.

They say the mobile home had already been destroyed when crews arrived.

Crews worked for about three hours to extinguish the fire, which they say was difficult due to the metal roof on the trailer and multiple layers being over top of the original.

Fire officials say one firefighter was transported to the hospital by EMS to be treated for medical issues. Another firefighter went to the hospital for an arm injury. We don’t know their current condition.

We’ll keep you updated.

