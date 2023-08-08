Weekend storms tear through southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain, strong winds and at least one tornado touched parts of southern Indiana Sunday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed one tornado touched down in Paoli and Dubois. NWS said in Dubois County, the tornado is estimated to be an EF-1 with 97 mph winds.

Near Paoli, NWS shared an EF-1 tornado hit the area, but did not say if it was the same one from Dubois.

The intense winds and rains from the Sunday storm system reached French Lick, about 11 miles away from Paoli.

Tyler Murdock, a French Lick homeowner, said whatever came through his neighborhood sounded like a train. Murdock believed the huge tree that came down near his home would have destroyed it, but he and his family were lucky.

“We had about a 100-foot pine tree and luckily by the grace of God or something,” Murdock said. “I don’t know it missed our house.”

From Murdock’s house and backyard, downed trees and crushed cars show a path of destruction from Sunday’s storm. NWS hasn’t confirmed if a tornado touched down in French Lick. They plan to survey the area Tuesday.

“You can literally see a trail of broken trees,” Murdock said. “It looks like a tornado came right through there. Right up into the backyard. It looks like it stopped right up in here. There’s a lot of trees downed at the neighbor’s house too.”

One of Murdock’s neighbors was in Paoli during Sunday’s storm.

“All I could see is shining lights from people’s flashlights and candles and people escorting others,” Tori Yarbrough said. “I saw people trying to take shelter. Many people live in trailers up there. It was pretty scary. We are surrounded by trees, and everything was knocked down, including power lines.”

NWS said tornados in August are unusual.

