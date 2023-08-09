2 men injured in Russell neighborhood double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South 27th Street.

Officers arrived and immediately rendered aid to two men who were shot.

Both men were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

