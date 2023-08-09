Contact Troubleshooters
2 men injured in Russell neighborhood double shooting

The shooting happened Tuesday in the Russell neighborhood.
The shooting happened Tuesday in the Russell neighborhood.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South 27th Street.

Officers arrived and immediately rendered aid to two men who were shot.

Both men were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

