3 theft ring suspects arrested in connection to Kias, Hyundais stolen in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people who are allegedly involved in a theft ring that steals and dismantles Kias and Hyundais were taken into custody.

Louisville Metro police pulled over 23-year-old Trevon Moss on Sunday for reportedly driving a stolen Kia Soul. The arrest citation states he then went inside a home on Stewart Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood and a brief standoff occurred.

Moss was eventually arrested, along with 46-year-old Christina McNaughton and 45-year-old Joseph Turner, who Louisville Metro police said were in the car at the time.

They were all arrested on receiving stolen property and engaging in organized crime charges.

