Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 theft ring suspects arrested in connection to Kias, Hyundais stolen in Louisville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people who are allegedly involved in a theft ring that steals and dismantles Kias and Hyundais were taken into custody.

Louisville Metro police pulled over 23-year-old Trevon Moss on Sunday for reportedly driving a stolen Kia Soul. The arrest citation states he then went inside a home on Stewart Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood and a brief standoff occurred.

Moss was eventually arrested, along with 46-year-old Christina McNaughton and 45-year-old Joseph Turner, who Louisville Metro police said were in the car at the time.

They were all arrested on receiving stolen property and engaging in organized crime charges.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified
Michael Chastain
Man shot, killed by homeowner’s wife after alleged attack
Deshon Shoulders, 48
LMPD searching for man believed to be armed, dangerous following drug seize
UPDATE: Gene Snyder Freeway crash cleared after causing backup from I-64
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
Two Bardstown liquor store robbery suspects identified

Latest News

JCPS, school districts across Kentucky start first day of school
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
Metro council members hope noise initiative is first step in reducing violence
Michael Rhynes, 33.
Man sentenced to life in prison for triple murder at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant
53-year-old Marc Hibel
Motion filed by attorneys to stop city from burning down Applegate Lane home