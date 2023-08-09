Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Few afternoon thunderstorms with highest chance late tonight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • TODAY/TONIGHT (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAY: Strong storms arrive this evening
  • SEVERE THREATS: Damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, isolated tornadoes
  • More rounds of rain Saturday and Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy skies this afternoon with scattered downpours and thunderstorms developing. A few could be briefly strong but coverage looks quite spotty during the PM commute.

A round of strong/severe thunderstorms will be on the table for the late evening and overnight period. There are still some questions on how far north these storms will build into WAVE Country. Expect several forecast adjustments as we get closer.

Showers and thunderstorms exit the region tomorrow morning, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Temperatures rebound into the low to mid-80s Thursday afternoon.

Clear skies are expected Thursday night, allowing temperatures to slide into the 60s for overnight lows.

Friday’s forecast features a break from severe weather before storms move back in Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

NWS confirms third tornado touchdowns in Orange County, Indiana
Overnight storms leave damage throughout southern Indiana blocking roads
Storms cause damage to businesses in downtown Paoli square
