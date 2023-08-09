ALERT DAY: Quiet morning before strong evening storms arrive

ALERT DAYS

WEDNESDAY (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY: Strong storms arrive this evening

SEVERE THREATS: Damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, isolated tornadoes

More rounds of rain Saturday & Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start to the day, clouds increase around noon. Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to the potential of strong to severe storms this evening. We look to stay dry through the afternoon as highs climb into the 80s before the storms arrive. Rounds of strong storms are expected tonight; damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail, and isolated tornadoes are all potential threats. The storm’s heavy rain may lead to localized flash flooding. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms exit the region tomorrow morning, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Temperatures rebound into the low to mid-80s Thursday afternoon. Clear skies are expected Thursday night, allowing temperatures to slide into the 60s for overnight lows.

Friday’s forecast features a break from severe weather before storms move back in Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.