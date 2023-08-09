Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Quiet morning before strong evening storms arrive

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 8, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • WEDNESDAY (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ALERT DAY: Strong storms arrive this evening
  • SEVERE THREATS: Damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, isolated tornadoes
  • More rounds of rain Saturday & Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start to the day, clouds increase around noon. Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to the potential of strong to severe storms this evening. We look to stay dry through the afternoon as highs climb into the 80s before the storms arrive. Rounds of strong storms are expected tonight; damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail, and isolated tornadoes are all potential threats. The storm’s heavy rain may lead to localized flash flooding. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms exit the region tomorrow morning, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Temperatures rebound into the low to mid-80s Thursday afternoon. Clear skies are expected Thursday night, allowing temperatures to slide into the 60s for overnight lows.

Friday’s forecast features a break from severe weather before storms move back in Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 8, 2023

NWS confirms third tornado touchdowns in Orange County, Indiana
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Overnight storms leave damage throughout southern Indiana blocking roads
Storms cause damage to businesses in downtown Paoli square