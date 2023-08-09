Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Strong storms tonight with wind and flooding threats

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • TONIGHT (8/9/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Early evening storms possible, strong storm threat ramps up after sunset tonight
  • Rounds of strong storms overnight, wind and flash flooding are the main concerns
  • Quieter by Thursday afternoon and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain approaching from the west may spark a few storms late this afternoon. Additional storms toward sunset and the overnight hours could be strong with damaging winds, flash flooding, and a small tornado threat. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s tonight.

The severe weather threat looks to end by 4AM ET Thursday morning, leaving behind a few scattered showers before sunrise. These showers will exit during the Thursday morning commute, leaving us with some clouds and highs in the 80s.

Clearing skies Thursday night will lead to some fairly widespread fog by early Friday morning. Lows will be in the 60s by then.

Friday is the pick of the week with a mainly sunny sky, drier weather, and highs in the 80s.

Saturday picks back up with another storm chance as a front tries to move in from the north.

Sunday looks a bit quieter in the wake of that system, but we’ll be right back at it with more strong storm potential for Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Wednesday, August 9, 2023

