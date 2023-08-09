Contact Troubleshooters
All lanes closed on I-64 West at mile marker 20 due to vehicle fire

TRIMARC
TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working a vehicle fire at Interstate 64 in Jefferson County.

This is on I-64 West at mile marker 20

Fire engines are moving into place, so crews will close lanes to put out the fire and move the vehicle out of traffic. They’ll close lanes of traffic as they need to and open them back up as quickly as they can, according to MetroSafe.

Wednesday morning commuters can expect delays on this route.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

