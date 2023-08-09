EKU moves in one of the largest classes in school history

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday was move-in day for EKU freshmen.

2,900 freshmen are enrolling this fall. The school believes it could be the largest class in school history.

For many of these newcomers, this is their first time away from home.

“I’m away from a lot of my friends. Away from my bedroom in a new bedroom with my roommate, just going to miss my family and stuff like that, but I’m excited for new beginnings,” said incoming freshman from Ashland Lucas Brownstead.

18-year-old Payton Slone from Bell County moved into Telford Hall.

“This is the first time I’ve been alone all by myself without anybody,” Slone said.

“I hope I can find many friends and many people I can relate to especially being a first gen that’ll be helpful,” Slone said.

EKU’s president Dr. David McFaddin says the school has seen 30% growth in the freshman class since 2020.

He says programs like aviation, nursing and a new manufacturing program are helping increase enrollment.

