Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

EKU moves in one of the largest classes in school history

2,900 freshmen are enrolling this fall. The school believes it could be the largest class in school history.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday was move-in day for EKU freshmen.

2,900 freshmen are enrolling this fall. The school believes it could be the largest class in school history.

For many of these newcomers, this is their first time away from home.

“I’m away from a lot of my friends. Away from my bedroom in a new bedroom with my roommate, just going to miss my family and stuff like that, but I’m excited for new beginnings,” said incoming freshman from Ashland Lucas Brownstead.

18-year-old Payton Slone from Bell County moved into Telford Hall.

“This is the first time I’ve been alone all by myself without anybody,” Slone said.

“I hope I can find many friends and many people I can relate to especially being a first gen that’ll be helpful,” Slone said.

EKU’s president Dr. David McFaddin says the school has seen 30% growth in the freshman class since 2020.

He says programs like aviation, nursing and a new manufacturing program are helping increase enrollment.

RELATED: ‘The word is getting out:’ EKU Aviation soars to record enrollment level

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Man in hospital after shooting in Clarksville
TRIMARC
UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on I-64 West at Echo Trail
3 theft ring suspects arrested in connection to Kias, Hyundais stolen in Louisville
Photo provided by the Bullitt County Detention Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
Southern Indiana man arrested after shooting in Bullitt County

Latest News

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Don't forget to wear your best Prom outfit when you come out to the show!
ACT Louisville production of ‘The Prom’ opens this weekend
FORECAST: Quiet weather today; Storms return Saturday
Aldon Johnson says his home is not at the center of organized criminal activity after three...
Despite 3 arrests for stolen vehicle at his home, PRP man denies any involvement
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
‘What happened today is unacceptable:’ JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off