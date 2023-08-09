JCPS adjusts to changes on the first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the 2023-2024 school year will have some of the biggest changes JCPS has seen in decades. Those changes include three new schools and staggered start times.

The district implemented nine different start times to make sure students didn’t miss class because their buses were late. Dr. Pollio said the change was necessary.

“It’s just one of those difficult things,” he said Wednesday morning. “You know how much you can take on and how much you’re willing to take on and I think in JCPS we’ve waited way too long. There has not been too much change in this district for four to five decades. So, it’s a lot, but it’s time to make changes. We’ve been committed to that. We’ve been very clear about that change, so we ask for some patience with this and some grace.”

Dr. Pollio said he was most excited about seeing the new schools opening this year. Students at Hudson Middle School were greeted with cheers and high fives. It’s the first new middle school to open in West Louisville in 91 years.

Echo Trail Middle School also opened its doors. The East Louisville school is still under construction, but the building was still ready for the first day of school. Principal Kara Ammerman said the start of the new school year went smoothly and she’s excited about leading the new school and creating a culture. Ammerman said the “Wolves” are symbolic of the middle school journey.

“Because in middle school we want them to be a wolfpack. No one gets left behind. We stay together, we’re stronger together,” she explained. “So all of our team names for our students on their sixth grade teams are named after characteristics of the wolf: team determination, team perseverance.”

JCPS is asking for patience as the staff adjusts to the new changes. District representatives said delays should be expected. They recommend contacting your child’s school if the bus is running more than an hour late after school.

JCPS also has a hotline available for transportation questions. That number is 502-485-RIDE (7433).

