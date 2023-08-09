JCPS opens new middle school in the Parklands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools newest middle school had it’s first day on Wednesday.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio and other school district leaders spoke on Tuesday outside Echo Trail Middle School in the Parklands.

Echo Trail will only welcome 6th graders for this school year. The middle school will add a class each of the next two years.

Construction on parts of the building will continue.

Dr. Kara Ammerman is serving as the principal of Echo Trail Middle School.

“Our students really have an opportunity to grow here and also start to find their passions,” Ammerman said.

Some of the career pathways Echo Trail Middle School will offer to students are consumer science, art and robotics.

