JCPS, school districts across Kentucky start first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of school for students throughout WAVE Country.

Jefferson County Public Schools, Bullitt County Public Schools and Oldham County Public Schools are some of the Kentucky school districts welcoming students back to the classroom.

Paoli Community School Corporation in southern Indiana will be closed again for another day due to the recent storm damage.

Get the latest on the forecast for the first week of school from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

