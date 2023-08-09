Contact Troubleshooters
Make-A-Wish helps young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day

Make-A-Wish helped a young boy become a Savannah Banana for the day. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Make-A-Wish helped a young boy join the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

WTOC reports that Mark Lane, 10, made the trip to Georgia from Massachusetts to live out his dream of becoming a Savannah Banana.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made the trip possible for Mark and his family.

Mark reportedly has a rare seizure disorder and is among just a handful of people in the world diagnosed with it.

His mother says he can have up to 300 seizures a day and there are no approved treatments for the condition by the Food and Drug Administration.

But Mark loves his sports. His mother said it allows him to cope with his disorder while also gaining a catchy nickname.

“He likes soccer and baseball and he has a nickname of Swaggy,” the boy’s mother said. “People just started calling him Swaggy and it stuck. He always wears his sunglasses.”

As part of the festivities, Mark got a chance to participate in media day and take part in a Savanah Bananas game as a fellow team member.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

