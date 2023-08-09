Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Clarksville

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of U.S. 31 North and Charlestown Pike around 11:03 a.m., according to a release.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was sitting in the median with a gunshot wound on his face, officials said. Officers immediately gave the man first aid until EMS could arrive.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to the release.

The Clarksville Police Department said the suspect was last seen leaving the area and heading towards I-65 southbound. Witnesses described the vehicle as a white Ram “work truck” with a construction light on the roof.

The Elizabethtown Police Department was then contacted by Clarksville PD for help finding the suspect at the Motel Six in the 1000 block of North Mulberry Street, EPD spokesperson Chris Denham said.

EPD’s Tactical Team was contacted and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Officials believe this incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
