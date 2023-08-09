Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man sentenced to life in prison for triple murder at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant

Michael Rhynes, 33.
Michael Rhynes, 33.(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man convicted of shooting and killing three strangers on the patio of Bungalow Joe’s has been sentenced to life.

A jury sentenced Michael Rhynes to three life sentences for the murder of 26-year-old Toreon Hudson, 48-year-old Scott Smallwood and 24-year-old Steven Head.

Rhynes pleaded guilty to three counts of murder back in May.

For each count, he was sentenced to life, serving 25 years before having the chance to be paroled.

Police said Rhynes did not know the victims, before shooting and killing them on the restaurant’s patio back in Sept. 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified
Congrats, Ariel!
Louisville native crowned winner of Miss Black USA in Washington
Southern Indiana school districts announce delays and closures
22-year-old Felipe Jesus Santos-Florencia
21-year-old stabbed to death in Clifton Heights identified; boyfriend arrested
KY 841 West at MM 5.4 At Manslick Rd. in Jefferson County
Man killed on Gene Snyder near New Cut Road after crashing into tree identified

Latest News

53-year-old Marc Hibel
Motion filed by attorneys to stop city from burning down Applegate Lane home
Motion filed by attorneys to stop city from burning down Applegate Lane home
Motion filed by attorneys to stop city from burning down Applegate Lane home
Back-to-school frustrations over JCPS transportation plan
Back-to-school frustrations over JCPS transportation plan
NWS confirms third tornado touchdowns in Orange County, Indiana
NWS confirms third tornado touchdowns in Orange County, Indiana