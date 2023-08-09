Man sentenced to life in prison for triple murder at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man convicted of shooting and killing three strangers on the patio of Bungalow Joe’s has been sentenced to life.
A jury sentenced Michael Rhynes to three life sentences for the murder of 26-year-old Toreon Hudson, 48-year-old Scott Smallwood and 24-year-old Steven Head.
Rhynes pleaded guilty to three counts of murder back in May.
For each count, he was sentenced to life, serving 25 years before having the chance to be paroled.
Police said Rhynes did not know the victims, before shooting and killing them on the restaurant’s patio back in Sept. 2020.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
- Man enters guilty plea in triple homicide at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant in Fern Creek
- Bungalow Joe’s owner asking for community’s help after 3 customers were shot and killed
- Coworkers & customers rally around owner of Bungalow Joe’s after fatal triple shooting
- Bungalow Joe’s reopens, reserves seat in memoriam for restaurant’s first customer
- New details on Fern Creek triple murder suspect, record set straight by restaurant owner, LMPD
- Family celebrates Fern Creek triple homicide victim’s birthday 3 days after his death
- Man accused of triple murder at Louisville restaurant makes first court appearance
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.