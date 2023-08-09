Man sentenced to life in prison for triple murder at Bungalow Joe’s restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man convicted of shooting and killing three strangers on the patio of Bungalow Joe’s has been sentenced to life.

A jury sentenced Michael Rhynes to three life sentences for the murder of 26-year-old Toreon Hudson, 48-year-old Scott Smallwood and 24-year-old Steven Head.

Rhynes pleaded guilty to three counts of murder back in May.

For each count, he was sentenced to life, serving 25 years before having the chance to be paroled.

Police said Rhynes did not know the victims, before shooting and killing them on the restaurant’s patio back in Sept. 2020.

