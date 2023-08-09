Contact Troubleshooters
Motion filed by attorneys to stop city from burning down Applegate Lane home

By Julia Huffman and Ward Jolles
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg said the home on Applegate Lane where hazardous materials were found could be burned down as early as the week of Aug 14.

A new motion filed by the attorneys of the owner of the house, Marc Hibel, could complicate the city’s plans.

The motion argues that whatever is still inside the “hoarder home” could prove Hibel’s innocence in this whole case.

He’s charged with wanton endangerment and two counts of burglary for squatting in the house next door.

Hibel’s attorneys said that equipment and certifications in the home could prove Hibel is a competent chemist and never put anyone in danger.

The motion also claimed Hibel has documentation inside the home that shows he was asked to look after the house next door, arguing against a burglary charge he faces.

His lawyers said this is why he shouldn’t be charged with burglary either.

“If the house is allowed to burn without sufficient investigation, Mr. Hibel will be effectively rendered defenseless to the charges against him,” the motion said. “The destruction or mishandling of evidence by officers or agents of the state can constitute a valid basis for a due process violation.”

Both sides will get to argue on whether the motion should be upheld on Thursday, Aug. 10 in court.

If the judge sides with the defense and grants an order to preserve evidence, that could essentially stop the city’s plans altogether.

