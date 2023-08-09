Contact Troubleshooters
New details in arrest of Lexington teacher accused of sex crimes

A Lexington teacher facing sex crime charges appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.
By WKYT News Staff and Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teacher facing sex crime charges appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin Daniel Lentz is facing a list of charges related to sex crimes involving a minor. He was arrested Tuesday.

Lentz’s arrest citation claims he coerced a 9-year-old boy to text him explicit images. It also says he asked the boy to delete their conversations at least six times.

Police say Lentz is facing seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

He appeared virtually before a judge Wednesday, telling the court he understood the charges against him and could afford his own lawyer. The judge entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Lentz is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School and has been with FCPS since 2005.

He is now on administrative leave.

Many students told us he was their favorite teacher, and parents said they were shocked about the charges.

FCPS officials say they are working with police as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

