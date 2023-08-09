Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Representative Morgan McGarvey hosts first mobile office hours to help community

Representative Morgan McGarvey hosted his first mobile office hours on Wednesday.
Representative Morgan McGarvey hosted his first mobile office hours on Wednesday.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Representative Morgan McGarvey hosted his first mobile office hours on Wednesday.

The goal is to help Louisville community members get connected to important resources available to them. Caseworkers offer assistance with federal issues that people may have.

McGarvey hopes the mobile office will be able to reach more people since the mobile office will be closer to people’s homes.

“Case work is the bread and butter of what we do,” McGarvey said. “Whether it’s helping veterans, whether it’s helping people with the IRS, or even just getting people a passport. Our office provides so many services that you never know what you’re going to get when somebody walks in the door, but we want people to know that we’re here to help and you don’t just have to come down to the federal building. We’re going to be out in the community making sure that people have access to the resources they need.”

For a full schedule of mobile office hours and locations, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified
Michael Chastain
Man shot, killed by homeowner’s wife after alleged attack
Deshon Shoulders, 48
LMPD searching for man believed to be armed, dangerous following drug seize
UPDATE: Gene Snyder Freeway crash cleared after causing backup from I-64
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
Two Bardstown liquor store robbery suspects identified

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the...
Metro council members hope noise initiative is first step in reducing violence
Hundreds of people in the Hillview Baptist Church.
City responds to community concerns of Applegate Lane hoarder house controlled burn
Clarksville Parks and Recreation begin work on new 5-year master plan
The Alzheimer's Association revealed the Deana Eckert Community Room, a place for people to...
Alzheimer’s Association honors ONB mass shooting victim Deana Eckert