Representative Morgan McGarvey hosts first mobile office hours to help community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Representative Morgan McGarvey hosted his first mobile office hours on Wednesday.

The goal is to help Louisville community members get connected to important resources available to them. Caseworkers offer assistance with federal issues that people may have.

McGarvey hopes the mobile office will be able to reach more people since the mobile office will be closer to people’s homes.

“Case work is the bread and butter of what we do,” McGarvey said. “Whether it’s helping veterans, whether it’s helping people with the IRS, or even just getting people a passport. Our office provides so many services that you never know what you’re going to get when somebody walks in the door, but we want people to know that we’re here to help and you don’t just have to come down to the federal building. We’re going to be out in the community making sure that people have access to the resources they need.”

For a full schedule of mobile office hours and locations, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.