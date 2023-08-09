Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect in Kentucky toddler’s murder now accused of smothering baby

Jordan Blake Taylor
Jordan Blake Taylor(Whitley Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jordan Blake Taylor, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of a child in Whitley County, has been indicted on a separate murder charge in connection with another child’s death.

Kentucky State Police arrested Taylor in February 2023 in the Whitley County case. Court documents show Taylor was the boyfriend of the child’s mother. The child’s mother is also facing charges.

According to an indictment filed on August 3, Taylor has now been charged with murder in the July 2020 death of a baby in Clay County. The indictment accuses him of smothering the child.

We’re working to get more details about the case.

We’ll keep you updated.

