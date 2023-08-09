UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on I-64 West at Echo Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters came across a massive backup on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County.

Louisville Metro police received a call on Wednesday around 7:50 a.m. about a collision involving three vehicles on I-64 West at mile marker 20, which is at Echo Trail. Crews cleared up the crash scene at about 10 a.m.

It was confirmed no one was injured as the crash continues to be investigated.

The right-hand emergency lane was being used as a slow lane before all the lanes opened back up.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.