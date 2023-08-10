ACT Louisville production of ‘The Prom’ opens this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Tony-nominated show is making its debut at the Henry Clay Theatre this weekend. ACT Louisville is partnering with Pandora Productions for the play.

Here’s how ACT Louisville describes the show:

Four fading Broadway Stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing for a small-town Indiana prom — and press is involved — they put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow — but when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom, the entire town has a date with destiny.

Performances run from August 11 through 26. Tickets start at $29, but there is a special flash sale today, August 10, only. Use the code DANCE50 to get 50% off Sunday and Monday performances.

Don’t forget to wear your best prom outfit to the show, too. A king and queen will be crowned at intermission!

