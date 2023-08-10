All JCPS bus riders dropped off after first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools said all students have been dropped off following back-to-school bus struggles.

JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said all bus riders were dropped off as of 9:58 p.m.

Wednesday was the first day of school for the Jefferson County Public Schools. The district implemented new staggered start times and a new bus transportation plan, some of the biggest changes JCPS has seen in decades.

With these changes came challenges, with some students having to wait for hours for their bus to take them home.

