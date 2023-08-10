Contact Troubleshooters
Barry Manilow talks about his return to Louisville

(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Shannon Cogan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Singer Barry Manilow has had 27 top ten hits. Now, he’s bringing his songs that make the whole world sing back to the KFC Yum Center in Louisville on August 21.

“I may be 80, but that’s just a number for me,” Manilow said. “Nothing has changed. Nothing has changed. I look pretty much the same. I feel pretty much the same. I was waiting for my hair to turn gray and to get a pot belly and to get a walker. That’s what I thought would happen but that hasn’t happened. Nothing seems to have changed for me.”

Manilow has performed in Louisville a half dozen times. He was here in 1997 during the intense flooding.

”It was a horrible flood. But it was a wonderful show,” said Manilow, who told us he gave $20,000 to the relief funds. Now he’s coming back again.

”It’s an evening of all familiar songs that I’ve been lucky enough to have, and it’s a real party for the audiences and for me,” Manilow said.

Manilow said in years past, he would sing some of his newer music. Now, he focuses on the older, familiar tunes.

In addition to the tour, he’s going to Broadway this fall. Rather, the musical he wrote the score for is. It’s called “Harmony.” It tells the true story of six men in 1920′s Germany, called the Comedian Harmonists.

”Very emotional,” Manilow said. “And so far, the reviews are beautiful.”

At each stop along the tour, Manilow recognizes a music teacher. He gives them $5,000 plus an additional $5,000 for the teacher to buy instruments for their school. Manilow said he does this because he wants music taught in schools.

For the Louisville stop, Doug Elmore of Floyd Central High School is the winner. Elmore will also get VIP tickets to the show.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

