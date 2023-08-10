Contact Troubleshooters
Bath County High School parents voice concerns about student safety

Bath County community members have discovered their high school in what some described as an “awful condition.”
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bath County parents are voicing concerns about student safety ahead of the new school year.

“All of the wires that were hanging out, all of the potential drips that have been seen throughout the building,” said former Bath Co. Schools employee Zachary Roberts.

Classes begin on Thursday, yet tiles are missing from the ceiling, and roofing is missing from the gym. However, Superintendent Steven Evans insists this is how it should look.

“There are no bare wires. Those are all low-voltage wires,” Evans said. “The air conditioning is running in every classroom. So when people say, ‘I was in a classroom, and it was hot,’ we have an old air unit that can’t handle it.”

They are in the midst of a multi-million dollar project to create a new A/C system, sprinkler system, agriculture building, and more.

Evans says he hadn’t heard complaints about it until this week.

“There are a lot of rumors out there; I’d be happy to quell them,” Evans said.

Evans says work on this project started right after the last day of school in May. But it could take as long as two years to complete. So, these renovating pains will remain visible for months to come.

“The superintendent feels that we are definitely ready to go. There are several parents; there are several staff that work in the building that do not feel the same way,” said Zachary Roberts.

Roberts has a daughter in the school system and several former colleagues as well. He worries for their safety, but Evans says this simply comes down to a misunderstanding.

“We’ve taken every precaution for opening day,” said Evans. “This will be taking place the entire year. We have got a mapped-out, progressive plan to get to the end.”

The superintendent says there are no safety hazards. He added that all of the construction workers have gone through background checks and will not be mingling with the students.

