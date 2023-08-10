Board of Education members offer apologies, promises to correct JCPS bus problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, JCPS Board of Education members said they need Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to tell them now exactly how things went so badly.

The district’s new transportation plan was born out of necessity to compensate for not having enough bus drivers. However, during its launch on the first day of school, it looked like the solution was worse than the problem.

When Dr. Pollio presented the plan to the board, District 5’s Linda Duncan was the only one voting no.

“I feel bad for our community that we have gone through this,” Duncan said. “I had reservations from the beginning when I even first began discussing what they had done to our bus routes.”

Duncan said reducing 750 bus routes down to 600 did not make sense to her. On Thursday, she was not alone in thinking the board should have asked more questions.

”We, moving forward, will have to ask more questions,” Board Chair Diane Porter said, “and ask for more information to ensure that the plan has not just been voted on, but that it has been looked at, written up, and ready to be implemented.”

In a written statement, Porter also called the transportation issues “unacceptable.”

”The board will be asking Dr. Pollio for a full accounting of what happened,” Porter said. “But first we must get our immediate problem corrected.”

District 2 Board member Chis Kolb also expressed the need for more oversight.

”It’s clear that I did not do enough to ensure that the JCPS administration invested the time and resources to adequately prepare for such momentous change,” Kolb said. “We put our drivers in an impossible situation. Everyone in JCPS transportation needs to take a long look in the mirror and identify who made mistakes and used poor judgment.”

