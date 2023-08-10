Contact Troubleshooters
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) – Military officials are investigating the death of a man found in a lake on the Fort Knox Army Post.

The man’s body was found Tuesday evening in Crystal Lake along US 31W (Dixie Highway) near Muldraugh. The lake is one area of the post which is publicly accessible.

Fort Knox emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case. They ask anyone with information to contact them via the Army CID Submit a Tip – Report a Crime reporting portal.

