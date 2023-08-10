Body found in lake on Fort Knox post

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) – Military officials are investigating the death of a man found in a lake on the Fort Knox Army Post.

The man’s body was found Tuesday evening in Crystal Lake along US 31W (Dixie Highway) near Muldraugh. The lake is one area of the post which is publicly accessible.

Fort Knox emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case. They ask anyone with information to contact them via the Army CID Submit a Tip – Report a Crime reporting portal.

