Bus Driver Teamsters rep says he warned JCPS of possible busing disaster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is trying to figure out their transportation plan after canceling classes for the rest of the week.

They said they’re hoping to solve what the bus union is calling a logistical nightmare.

Some students weren’t dropped off until just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night and others experienced hours of delays that the bus drivers themselves felt were coming, but said their concerns went unheard.

Bus drivers said they are frustrated and some feel like they are taking the brunt of the fallout for a new busing system they didn’t even approve of.

The Bus Union feels the problems could get worse if the problems aren’t addressed.

Problems are expected during the first day of school, but families couldn’t predict their child might not get home until 9:58 at night.

Bus drivers said they saw some warning signs that a huge issue could be coming.

“There’s no way they can make the stops at the times they have them at,” Teamsters Local 783 President John Stovall said. “They spread them that far, and you can’t drive from one side to the other and then come back and then try to pick up where you left off because once you’re late, you’re late for the rest of your route. You can’t make it up because you have kids on the bus, so you can’t speed and so those are the things that cause the most problems.”

The result of this is that kids were getting home hours later than expected with other students saying they were at the bus compounds for more than three hours.

Stovall said drivers were given seven days to prepare for a system that should have taken a month to prepare for.

“With this new system in place now it’s like being behind someone that’s going 20 miles per hour,” Stovall said. “And you’re used to that, and you’re kind of cool with that and then all of a sudden it’s 100 miles per hour and you kind of had no time to prepare for that. And that’s kind of what this new system is.”

Stovall said he understands the district had to make changes and they invested a lot into it, but he feels the concerns of the drivers weren’t addressed.

“As simple as it is they know what needs to be done and not and they can tell you that it’s not going to work,” Stovall said. “Unfortunately, sometimes people choose to believe that the computer or artificial intelligence is always smarter but in a case like this it’s not.”

JCPS promised to make immediate changes but some are questioning if a year’s worth of work and planning can be fixed in four days.

Stovall said he hopes so or else they’ll have to add hiring drivers to the list of their concerns.

“If they don’t make a quick decision on how they’re going to correct this then it’s only going to get worse and time is not going to be their ally,” Stovall said. “They can’t wait three or four months. They have to make a decision right now that this program is not working and we need to change something in that program. And if it means delaying school, which may upset some parents or some student over this, but they may have to do that.”

Stovall told WAVE News that some drivers have quit already.

It’s not clear how many more will quit, but at least a dozen have left their position as drivers since the new system was introduced.

