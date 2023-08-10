Despite 3 arrests for stolen vehicle at his home, PRP man denies any involvement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested three people on Sunday in connection to what they believe is an organized criminal effort to steal and dismantle Kia’s and Hyundai’s in the Louisville area.

They made the arrest after following a suspected stolen yellow Kia to a home on Stewart Drive in PRP Sunday where they were able to arrest 23-year-old Trevon Moss, 46-year-old Christina McNaughton and 45-year-old Joseph Turner.

Neighbors near the home on Stewart Drive said cars are constantly moving in and out of this property and described the actions at the home as sketchy.

The arrest report said Moss was driving the car and was apprehended after a brief stand-off with police after hiding in the home he parked at.

Police said Moss and another member of the household are known members of a car theft gang that steals and dismantles Kia’s and Hyundai’s and were at the home for an organized criminal effort.

Aldon Johnson lives at the home and said there is no criminal activity happening there.

“We don’t have no (crime) ring here sir,” Johnson said. “We’re old. We’re too old to be having any kind of ring! You know what I’m saying? The only ring we got is the rings on my finger, that’s the only ring we got.”

Johnson said he had just woken up when he heard a commotion outside and had no clue about what was going on.

“The police searched my pockets, put handcuffs on me in the back and I stood out there.,” Johnson said. “And it was about ten minutes after that we figured out what was going on.”

Police released Johnson, his wife and another person in the home but kept Turner and McNaughton in custody.

They also arrested Moss after a short standoff with police inside the house, something Johnson said he knew nothing about.

“The dude that was in the house, that stole the car, we didn’t even know he was here,” Johnson said. “Every time he comes around he causes trouble, every time. I told him I don’t want him on the property anymore.”

Johnson said Moss is a friend of his wife’s nephew and claims he told Moss months ago he wasn’t welcome at his home.

Police said they believe Moss and another member of the household are part of a gang that steals and dismantles Kia’s and Hyundai’s.

Police recovered other stolen vehicles on the property including two that were actively being broken down on the property.

Johnson claims the vehicles weren’t stolen and are mechanic projects his son-in-law works on.

“You know he’s a mechanic, but he don’t work because he has carpal tunnel so he works on cars when he can,” Johnson said. “That’s why there’s a whole lot of them here (cars) because his hands are messed up and sometimes it takes a while for him to get things done.”

While Johnson denies the claims his home acts as the headquarters for a criminal organization his neighbors describe the home as sketchy and always has several cars in front of it.

Making them feel that something off is going on there.

Police said they’re still investigating.

