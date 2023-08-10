FCPS bus with students on board crashes into Lexington councilmember’s car
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County Public Schools bus with students on board crashed Thursday morning.
Police say the accident happened shortly after 7 on Jane Street.
According to police, the bus hit a car belonging to Lexington Councilmember Tanya Fogle. We’re told she was not in the car at the time.
Officials say that nobody was hurt.
This is a developing story.
