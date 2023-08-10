Contact Troubleshooters
FCPS bus with students on board crashes into Lexington councilmember’s car

A Fayette County Public Schools bus with students on board crashed Thursday morning.
A Fayette County Public Schools bus with students on board crashed Thursday morning.(MaxPixel)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County Public Schools bus with students on board crashed Thursday morning.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 7 on Jane Street.

According to police, the bus hit a car belonging to Lexington Councilmember Tanya Fogle. We’re told she was not in the car at the time.

Officials say that nobody was hurt.

This is a developing story.

