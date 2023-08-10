FORECAST: Fog possible overnight, more storms Saturday and Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Fog develops in spots early Friday morning

Storm chances go up as soon as Friday night

Strong storm potential Saturday and Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will try to filter in tonight, but it’s the fog that will be most noticeable heading into early Friday morning in some spots. Keep an eye out for low visibility! Lows will be in the 60s tonight.

Summerlike warmth finally makes a comeback on Friday with a few clouds during the day. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon.

A batch of thunderstorms will try to push our way Friday night into Saturday morning. Severe weather isn’t expected due to the late timing of these storms, but they may be loud with quite a bit of thunder. Stay tuned for adjustments on this.

After Saturday morning’s storm chance we’ll focus on storm development Saturday afternoon that could yield strong to severe storms. This part of the forecast is still evolving, so keep checking our forecast for updates on timing and storm strength.

We’ll see a break in the storm activity for a time on Sunday, but Sunday night will see the storm machine crank back up with increased chances heading into early Monday. A round of strong storms is possible during the day on Monday, but that will depend on the speed of the parent system generating the disturbed weather.

Cooler and drier weather will be around mid next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.