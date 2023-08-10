Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Fog possible overnight, more storms Saturday and Monday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fog develops in spots early Friday morning
  • Storm chances go up as soon as Friday night
  • Strong storm potential Saturday and Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will try to filter in tonight, but it’s the fog that will be most noticeable heading into early Friday morning in some spots. Keep an eye out for low visibility! Lows will be in the 60s tonight.

Summerlike warmth finally makes a comeback on Friday with a few clouds during the day. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon.

A batch of thunderstorms will try to push our way Friday night into Saturday morning. Severe weather isn’t expected due to the late timing of these storms, but they may be loud with quite a bit of thunder. Stay tuned for adjustments on this.

After Saturday morning’s storm chance we’ll focus on storm development Saturday afternoon that could yield strong to severe storms. This part of the forecast is still evolving, so keep checking our forecast for updates on timing and storm strength.

We’ll see a break in the storm activity for a time on Sunday, but Sunday night will see the storm machine crank back up with increased chances heading into early Monday. A round of strong storms is possible during the day on Monday, but that will depend on the speed of the parent system generating the disturbed weather.

Cooler and drier weather will be around mid next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, August 10, 2023

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Man in hospital after shooting in Clarksville
Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
‘What happened today is unacceptable:’ JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off
3 theft ring suspects arrested in connection to Kias, Hyundais stolen in Louisville
TRIMARC
UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on I-64 West at Echo Trail

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/10
Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Thursday, August 10, 2023
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, August 9, 2023
NWS confirms third tornado touchdowns in Orange County, Indiana
NWS confirms third tornado touchdowns in Orange County, Indiana