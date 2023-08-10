FORECAST: Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy fog possible overnight
- Strong storms possible Saturday
- Strong storms possible Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the afternoon with highs generally into the lower 80s.
Clear skies tonight may lead to areas of fog by Friday morning. Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight.
Heating back up on Friday with highs returning to “normal” levels for August in WAVE Country.
Partly cloudy skies with perhaps some good viewing of the meteor shower at times (away from the city). There is a low-end risk for a thunderstorm to approach just before sunrise.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday; some thunderstorms may be strong.
