FORECAST: Quiet weather today; Storms return Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog possible overnight

Strong storms possible Saturday

More rounds of rain Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers exit the region early leaving behind clouds that will stick around through most of the morning. Afternoon sunshine will push highs into the low to mid-80s. Clear skies tonight may lead to areas of fog by Friday morning. Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds is in Friday’s forecast as temperatures warm into the 80s for highs. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Friday night. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday; some thunderstorms may be strong.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.