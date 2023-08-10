Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet weather today; Storms return Saturday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog possible overnight
  • Strong storms possible Saturday
  • More rounds of rain Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers exit the region early leaving behind clouds that will stick around through most of the morning. Afternoon sunshine will push highs into the low to mid-80s. Clear skies tonight may lead to areas of fog by Friday morning. Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds is in Friday’s forecast as temperatures warm into the 80s for highs. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Friday night. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday; some thunderstorms may be strong.

