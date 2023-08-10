Governor Beshear proposes salary, pension changes for Kentucky State Troppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced his proposed budget priorities early this year.

The governor said he made the announcement early because, during the last budget cycle, House leadership submitted its budget plan before he could reveal his.

Beshear is asking for a pay increase, expanded benefits and more safety measures for Kentucky State Police. The governor said he wants a defined pension benefit for troopers along with a $2,500 pay raise.

Beshear said troopers have left the agency because there wasn’t a defined pension.

“There was a mass exodus of troopers and officers when the defined benefits were taken away, understandably,” Beshear said. “A pension is a promise that I will always keep.”

Police safety has been a talking point in the race for Kentucky’s next governor. Republican candidate and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently revealed his safety plan saying he wants to offer Kentuckians specific, hard-hitting solutions.

