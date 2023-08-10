Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS schools closed Thursday, Friday

(Source: WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced all schools will be closed today and tomorrow.

Kentucky’s largest school district confirmed the next four days will be focused on fixing the JCPS school bus transportation issues.

Yesterday, JCPS released a statement yesterday about how the school bus transportation delays for the first day of school was unacceptable.

Below is a tweet from JCPS earlier this morning:

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

