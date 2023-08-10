JCPS schools closed Thursday, Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced all schools will be closed today and tomorrow.

Kentucky’s largest school district confirmed the next four days will be focused on fixing the JCPS school bus transportation issues.

Yesterday, JCPS released a statement yesterday about how the school bus transportation delays for the first day of school was unacceptable.

🚨NO SCHOOL | Due to yesterday’s transportation issues, JCPS will not have school Thursday, Aug. 10 or Friday, Aug. 11. We will use the next four days to fix issues associated with the new transportation plan in order to ensure the safety and well-being of our students & staff. — JCPS (@JCPSKY) August 10, 2023

