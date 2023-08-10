JCPS student dropped off miles from home during disastrous first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Westport Middle School sixth grader was dropped off after school more than 2 miles from home, the student’s father said.

Wednesday was Brayden Tapp’s first day at Westport and the first time he’s ever taken the bus.

His father said Wednesday was one of the hardest days of his life.

David Tapp is a single father who works full-time as a landscaper. David said he was texting back and forth with Brayden as the bus he was on after school Wednesday drove past their stop.

David said he asked his son why the bus kept driving.

“I don’t know dad. I’m scared,” Brayden said. “I’m getting off the bus.”

David told WAVE News the school put Brayden on the wrong bus, despite writing the correct bus number on his backpack.

By the time he got off the bus, he was a little more than 2 miles away, across several busy streets. The bus driver didn’t try to stop him from walking off, he said.

Brayden called his father who was able to run from the correct bus stop and back to his house before driving and picking Brayden up.

Brayden said despite what happened, he wants to try taking the bus again, but not before some changes are made.

“Take that extra step,” he said. “It might take longer, but it will definitely help that kid not be a kid like me.”

Brayden said he actually loved his new school, and can’t wait to go back.

