Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS superintendent, teachers, students talk about changes this school year

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio joined Fern Creek High School students and teachers Wednesday morning to celebrate the first day of school and talk about changes in this school year.

Students said they enjoyed the extra hour of sleep due to the start time changes. Sophomore English teacher Brent Peters said that when it comes to the school day, it doesn’t feel like that much has changed.

“Maybe there were less yawns this morning, maybe it was just a little bit more time to walk the halls or to smile or what have you, but right now, I couldn’t even tell you what time it is,” Peters said. “It just feels like it’s the right time to be here. The things that don’t change, the things that are the same are us being here together and growing together.”

Pollio said there were challenges with the bus routes and new start times Wednesday morning, and they likely will continue for several days.

“There’s going to be delays,” Pollio said. “it’s going to take some time, but what I can assure families of, that will continue to less and reduce, and we go along in the next week to two weeks.”

Pollio said crossing guard shortages may have contributed to bus delays and traffic this morning. JCPS is not allowed to use their funds to hire more guards. It is up to the city to come up with a plan.

As for the teacher shortage, Dr. Pollio said the district is in the process of bringing in new teachers. Last school year ended with around 300 teachers short and his goal is to decrease that number.

JCPS also has a hotline available for transportation questions. That number is 502-485-RIDE (7433).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified
Michael Chastain
Man shot, killed by homeowner’s wife after alleged attack
Deshon Shoulders, 48
LMPD searching for man believed to be armed, dangerous following drug seize
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
Two Bardstown liquor store robbery suspects identified
UPDATE: Gene Snyder Freeway crash cleared after causing backup from I-64

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools is hoping to hire about 100 new bus drivers for the 2022-2023...
Parents wait hours for JCPS school buses to drop off their kids
Singer Barry Manilow has had 27 top ten hits. Now, he’s bringing his songs that make the whole...
Barry Manilow talks about his return to Louisville
All JCPS bus riders dropped off after first day of school
Barry Manilow talks about his return to Louisville