JCPS superintendent, teachers, students talk about changes this school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio joined Fern Creek High School students and teachers Wednesday morning to celebrate the first day of school and talk about changes in this school year.

Students said they enjoyed the extra hour of sleep due to the start time changes. Sophomore English teacher Brent Peters said that when it comes to the school day, it doesn’t feel like that much has changed.

“Maybe there were less yawns this morning, maybe it was just a little bit more time to walk the halls or to smile or what have you, but right now, I couldn’t even tell you what time it is,” Peters said. “It just feels like it’s the right time to be here. The things that don’t change, the things that are the same are us being here together and growing together.”

Pollio said there were challenges with the bus routes and new start times Wednesday morning, and they likely will continue for several days.

“There’s going to be delays,” Pollio said. “it’s going to take some time, but what I can assure families of, that will continue to less and reduce, and we go along in the next week to two weeks.”

Pollio said crossing guard shortages may have contributed to bus delays and traffic this morning. JCPS is not allowed to use their funds to hire more guards. It is up to the city to come up with a plan.

As for the teacher shortage, Dr. Pollio said the district is in the process of bringing in new teachers. Last school year ended with around 300 teachers short and his goal is to decrease that number.

JCPS also has a hotline available for transportation questions. That number is 502-485-RIDE (7433).

