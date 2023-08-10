LMPD: Woman found shot in the leg in California neighborhood
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is recovering after she was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood.
Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday at about 11:20 a.m. to the 1600 block of Prentice Street for a reported shooting. They found a gunshot wound on the woman’s leg and she was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are no known suspect at this time.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
