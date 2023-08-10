LMPD: Woman found shot in the leg in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is recovering after she was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday at about 11:20 a.m. to the 1600 block of Prentice Street for a reported shooting. They found a gunshot wound on the woman’s leg and she was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are no known suspect at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.