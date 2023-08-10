Louisville Metro leaders providing update on DOJ’s investigation into LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government leaders are giving an update on police behavior referenced in the U.S. Department of Justice’s report released earlier this year.

The report found incidents of excessive force, invalid warrants, unlawful stops, and discrimination within the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg are scheduled to speak on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.