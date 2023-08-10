Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro leaders providing update on DOJ’s investigation into LMPD

By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Government leaders are giving an update on police behavior referenced in the U.S. Department of Justice’s report released earlier this year.

The report found incidents of excessive force, invalid warrants, unlawful stops, and discrimination within the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg are scheduled to speak on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
Man in hospital after shooting in Clarksville
TRIMARC
UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on I-64 West at Echo Trail
3 theft ring suspects arrested in connection to Kias, Hyundais stolen in Louisville
Photo provided by the Bullitt County Detention Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
Southern Indiana man arrested after shooting in Bullitt County

Latest News

Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
One of the JCPS school buses dirin
Jefferson County Public Schools closed Thursday, Friday
ACT Louisville will be performing 'The Prom' in August 2023.
ACT Louisville production of ‘The Prom’ opens this weekend
Don't forget to wear your best Prom outfit when you come out to the show!
ACT Louisville production of ‘The Prom’ opens this weekend