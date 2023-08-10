Contact Troubleshooters
Muhammad Ali Center, Louisville Zoo offering admission deals for JCPS students

Louisville Zoo begins wild workout series
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center and the Louisville Zoo are stepping up to help students after Jefferson County Public Schools had to announce all schools would be closed for Thursday and Friday.

The Muhammad Ali Center announced if a JCPS ID is shown then the student and an adult can get free admission on Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

The Louisville Zoo announced a $3 general admission discount at the windows on Thursday and Friday.

