Muhammad Ali Center, Louisville Zoo offering admission deals for JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center and the Louisville Zoo are stepping up to help students after Jefferson County Public Schools had to announce all schools would be closed for Thursday and Friday.

The Muhammad Ali Center announced if a JCPS ID is shown then the student and an adult can get free admission on Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

Due to unexpected school cancelations, the Muhammad Ali Center would like to extend FREE admission to Jefferson County Public School students K-12, as well as one adult pass per child, today and tomorrow only.



Please bring your JCPS ID or show the school you attend to MAC staff. pic.twitter.com/5ef1XwCfuy — Muhammad Ali Center (@AliCenter) August 10, 2023

The Louisville Zoo announced a $3 general admission discount at the windows on Thursday and Friday.

Time to shake your tail feathers! The Louisville Zoo is offering a $3 general admission discount at the gate only Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11. Fly over to the Zoo and fit in some fun!



📸Pied Imperial Pigeon, Islands Exhibit Forest Trail — Callie Wells pic.twitter.com/D05u0h1Bf2 — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) August 10, 2023

