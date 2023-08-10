Parents concerned about child safety on JCPS school buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is demanding a new plan and answers from JCPS after their child was dropped off blocks away from his daycare Wednesday afternoon.

Thomasina Winters said her son has autism and attends Mill Creek Elementary.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Winters said her son’s bus dropped him off blocks away from where he was supposed to get off at Trinity House Christian Child Care on Greenwood Avenue. She said the bus dropped her son off near Cecil and Hale Avenues on the opposite side of the street from where he was supposed to stop.

Winters said her son told the bus driver the location was wrong, but he was told to get off anyway.

The first-grader then ran for blocks and eventually was able to find the daycare.

“If something would have happened to my son, I just don’t know,” Winters said.

“She dropped me off all the way down there, I tell her that was not my stop,” JCPS student Walter Hall said. “I told her to go straight to the daycare, and she didn’t listen.”

Winters said she is demanding a plan and answers from JCPS.

“What’s going to go on from here on, who is going to make sure that my child is safe?” Winters said.

A spokesperson from the daycare responded in a statement saying in part:

“We are not understanding why JCPS is not working with us childcare facilities because we care for the children the same way as they do,” Trinity House Christian Child Care Director Tamecia Smith said.

WAVE News reached out to JCPS and has not yet heard back at the time of this writing.

