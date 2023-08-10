Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Parents wait hours for JCPS school buses to drop off their kids

JCPS says It took until 9:58 to get all the students home Wednesday night in first day disarray of epic proportion.
By David Ochoa
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS said it took until 9:58 p.m. to get all the students home Wednesday night in a first-day disarray of epic proportions.

You may have read the horror stories many parents are sharing on social media, or perhaps you’re one of them.

Late buses were expected, but definitely not as long as some parents had to wait.

It wasn’t just late buses, at least one bus was overcrowded.

Videos recorded by Katrina Shaw show a bus coming from Valley High School with kids standing up and sitting in the aisle.

“It was disgusting and irritating and everybody was ridiculously close, and I’m just really claustrophobic, and I just didn’t like it,” Shaw said.

Shaw’s mom, Jessica Rainer, wasn’t happy once she saw the videos, especially because it wasn’t the only issue she had with the buses on Wednesday.

Rainer said a bus drove right by her son in the morning and she had to take off work to get him to school.

“I’ve been trying to get ahold of them since this morning to try and figure out why the bus passed my son up this morning,” Rainer said. “It’s just a ridiculous mess. They should’ve left it alone. They should’ve left it the way it was last year.”

As we drove down to Valley Village to meet Rainer and Shaw, we spotted parents on several different street corners waiting for a bus.

On the corner of Tennis and Wimstock, several parents and grandparents like Rachel Briggs were waiting for bus 1879.

Their kids go to Shelby and Foster Academies, which are pretty far away. However, even taking distance into account, they said the bus was supposed to be there at 5:37.

Some of them had been waiting there as early as 5:15 p.m. We started waiting with them at 6:30 p.m.

Bus after bus went by until they were the only ones left.

“I like being first, second, somewhere along there,” Briggs said.

With each passing minute, their patience wore thin.

”Oh my gosh now they’re just leaving,” said one guardian. “So they haven’t even left.”

“So they haven’t even left?” Briggs asked.

“They’re just leaving and it’s 7:30? Are you serious? Oh my gosh,” another parent said.

“Get somebody on the phone,” Briggs remarked.

Finally, at 7:53 p.m., two hours and 16 minutes after the bus was supposed to be there, it showed up.

The kids on the bus said they had to spend hours at the depot, and weren’t happy.

Briggs asked the bus driver how he was feeling, and he said he was tired. He also said the kids were understanding and behaving well.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in crash on Factory Lane identified
Michael Chastain
Man shot, killed by homeowner’s wife after alleged attack
Deshon Shoulders, 48
LMPD searching for man believed to be armed, dangerous following drug seize
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-6811.
Two Bardstown liquor store robbery suspects identified
UPDATE: Gene Snyder Freeway crash cleared after causing backup from I-64

Latest News

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS superintendent, teachers, students talk about changes this school year
Singer Barry Manilow has had 27 top ten hits. Now, he’s bringing his songs that make the whole...
Barry Manilow talks about his return to Louisville
Anger in Frankfort after scathing new allegations at juvenile detention center
All JCPS bus riders dropped off after first day of school