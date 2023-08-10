Several LMPD officers disciplined after DOJ report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department’s new chief announced several officers have been disciplined after a review of a scathing report by the U.S. Department of Justice. The department also uploaded multiple related body camera videos to their transparency website for the public to see.

“We’re moving in a vein where we’re trying to change and shape the culture,” Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said during the press conference.

LMPD is the only department in the country that received a list from the DOJ of the cases they described in their report. It was something Gwinn-Villaroel said she and her command staff fought to get.

Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel of the Louisville Metro Police Department during an August 10, 2023 news conference about a review of a scathing report by the U.S. Department of Justice. (Source: WAVE News)

Gwinn-Villaroel said out of the 63 incidents mentioned in the report, 30 also resulted in an internal investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity and Professional Standards Units. The 30 internal investigations resulted in 20 officers being disciplined, ranging from reprimands to a termination. The action taken was a good sign for District 1 Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins who attended the news conference Thursday.

“Today, she (Gwinn-Villaroel) showed that she is a woman of her word,” Hawkins said.

Several officers were disciplined for conduct unbecoming and failure to report in relation to “slushy-gate,” when officers would drive around town throwing the frozen drinks at people.

“For someone who swore under oath to throw a Slushy at someone, that person has no integrity,” Hawkins said.

Gwinn-Villaroel added many of the department’s policies have evolved since the cases happened, some dating back to 2016. She added that she is investing in training her staff- while holding supervisors accountable too.

“I’m always optimistic about what we can do when we come together,” District 6 Councilman Phillip Baker said. “Realistically. And I think you see it today.”

Gwinn-Villaroel said she is looking forward to begin negotiations with the DOJ on the consent decree. The department has not received a draft of their proposal yet.

