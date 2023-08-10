Contact Troubleshooters
Traveling Vietnam War Memorial replica visits Jackson County Fairgrounds

(WTOK)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in D.C. called “The Wall That Heals” is now in Brownstown, Indiana.

The memorial will be at the Jackson County Fairgrounds until Saturday. It will be open to the public through all hours of the day. A mobile education center will also be available to those who visit.

It’s visiting 32 cities and towns in the US through 2023. This stop is the only one in Indiana, it will not make a stop in Kentucky.

