UPS to meet with JCPS over student transportation issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools will be getting help to solve their transportation woes from UPS.

A JCPS spokesperson tells WAVE News “we are setting up a meeting with UPS.”

“We’ve had conversations about whether we can be of assistance to JCPS,” said Jim Mayer, senior director of UPS Media Relations/Network Communications.

The meeting comes after the school district had major issues getting students home on the first day of the 2023-24 school year. JCPS said the last students were dropped off at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday.

JCPS has canceled classes and all extracurricular activities, including athletics, through Friday, August 11.

District officials hope to iron out transportation the problems and return to classroom on Monday, August 14.

