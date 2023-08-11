1 killed in shooting in southern Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police say one man is dead after a shooting in the southern part of Louisville Metro near the Bullitt County line.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 11200 block of Pyramid Rd. Officer found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The name of the victim has not been released.

LMPD says there are no known suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made by using the crime tip portal.

