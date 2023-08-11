Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

18-year-old arrested, accused of firing shots at officers in Portland neighborhood

Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at LMPD officers in Portland neighborhood
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he shot at officers in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro PIO Matt Sanders said around 2:30 p.m., undercover detectives were following a suspect allegedly wanted in connection to a homicide.

An arrest report said officers tried to approach 18-year-old James Carman when he got out of the car.

Carman shot at the officers three times, hitting their unmarked car.

None of the officers were hit.

“Very quick encounter, quick incident,” Owen said. “The suspect immediately after firing at detectives surrounded and was taken into custody.”

No detectives fired back. LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit will be the lead investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS superintendent says he hopes to have students back by middle of next week
Man dead, 2 in hospital after crash on St. Andrews Church Road
Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who...
LMPD asks for help in identifying man allegedly stealing from Lowe’s
Indian Oak Circle Shooting --Louisville
Man killed in Newburg neighborhood triple shooting identified

Latest News

Louisville businesses offering discounts during JCPS closures
Alfredo Vargas
Man in critical condition after fight in Iroquois neighborhood; suspect arrested
Officials, Louisville business team up to support working parents during JCPS closure
Shannondoah Carman
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to Portland neighborhood homicide
JCPS cancels class Monday, Tuesday to work on transportation issues