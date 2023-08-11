18-year-old arrested, accused of firing shots at officers in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he shot at officers in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro PIO Matt Sanders said around 2:30 p.m., undercover detectives were following a suspect allegedly wanted in connection to a homicide.

An arrest report said officers tried to approach 18-year-old James Carman when he got out of the car.

Carman shot at the officers three times, hitting their unmarked car.

None of the officers were hit.

“Very quick encounter, quick incident,” Owen said. “The suspect immediately after firing at detectives surrounded and was taken into custody.”

No detectives fired back. LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit will be the lead investigation.

