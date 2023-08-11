Contact Troubleshooters
22-year-old identified as victim in southern Louisville Metro shooting

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a Aug. 11, 2023 homicide in 11200 block of Pyramid Rd.
Louisville Metro police at the scene of a Aug. 11, 2023 homicide in 11200 block of Pyramid Rd.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway and Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 22-year-old shot and killed in the southern part of Louisville Metro near the Bullitt County line.

The shooting happened Friday around 1 p.m. in the 11200 block of Pyramid Road.

Officers arrived and found Zonte’ Holbrook shot. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD says there are no known suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

