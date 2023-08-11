22-year-old identified as victim in southern Louisville Metro shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 22-year-old shot and killed in the southern part of Louisville Metro near the Bullitt County line.

The shooting happened Friday around 1 p.m. in the 11200 block of Pyramid Road.

Officers arrived and found Zonte’ Holbrook shot. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD says there are no known suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

