9-year-old and 5-year-old save great-grandmother from drowning

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton...
On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton and Ely with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother's life.(KFBB via CNN Newsource)
By KFBB
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (KFBB) - Two children were praised for their quick action after they rescued their great-grandmother from drowning.

Just a few weeks ago on July 30 in Great Falls, Montana, 9-year-old Ashton, whose last name was not provided, was swimming with his great-grandmother when he found her to be unconscious in the pool.

Ashton then brought his great-grandmother to the edge of the pool so she wouldn’t drown and told his 5-year-old sister Ely to call 911 and get their great-grandfather.

Ashton said he initially thought his great-grandmother was just playing until he realized she wasn’t waking up.

Ely said it was a really scary experience.

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother’s life.

Copyright 2023 KFBB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

