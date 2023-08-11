Attorneys offer advice after some JCPS parents question how to advocate for their children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some parents told WAVE News they plan on filing lawsuits based on what happened to their child Wednesday.

John Spalding is an attorney at Alex R. White’s firm.

He said the first thing parents should do is gather as much information as they possibly can about what happened to their child, then a legal professional can help them sort through what types of claims are available to them, and if it is worth pursuing.

Spalding said when it comes to civil cases, there is a wide range of damages you can bring up in court, ranging from mental suffering to physical injury.

“Whether it is a shelter issue, or whether it is a physical injury because of a child being hit by a car if they are put off on the side of the road, or whether it is a child that has a special, and they are just traumatized and deeply affected emotionally,” Spalding said. “All of those are damages that are actionable in a civil legal process,”

White’s firm said they are open to hearing stories of families to determine if they can help them and are offering free consultations.

“Especially for the sake of the children that are involved, we are rooting for JCPS to get this right,” Spalding said. “But we want to make sure that we are open to hearing the stories of families that have been affected by this.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.